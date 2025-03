Man's body found after washing ashore near Belmont Pier in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A man's body washed ashore near Belmont Pier in Long Beach Sunday, and authorities were investigating the death.

The victim was believed to be in his 50s. His body was discovered around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Ocean Boulevard and 36th Place, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

There were no immediate details regarding what led to the death.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine further details.