Man's body found wrapped in blanket near donation drop-off area Goodwill store in Pasadena

Police were investigating the death of a possibly homeless man whose body was found wrapped in a blanket near a Goodwill drop-off bin in Pasadena.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police on Wednesday were investigating the death of a possibly homeless man whose body was found wrapped in a blanket near a Goodwill drop-off bin in Pasadena.

Officers responded shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday to reports of an unresponsive man in the 300 block of Fair Oaks Avenue, just west of Arroyo Parkway, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Pasadena city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

The cause of death was possibly drug-related but did not appear to be suspicious, a spokesperson for the Pasadena Police Department said.

The body was that of a man in his 30s, whose name was withheld pending next-of-kin notification, according to the Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner.

City News Service contributed to this report.