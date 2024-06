LAPD homicide investigation underway after man's body found in lake at MacArthur Park

MACARTHUR PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was found dead in the lake at MacArthur Park, apparently after a struggle with two men who at some point pushed him into the water, police say.

The man's body was found around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in the side of the lake near Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street.

Police located security camera video that shows two people push the man, believed to be in his 40s, into the lake, possibly after a struggle.

The incident remains under investigation.