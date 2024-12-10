Map shows location of Franklin Fire in Malibu, evacuation areas

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A map provided by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Tuesday morning showed the updated perimeter of the 2,200-acre Franklin Fire and its evacuation areas in and around Malibu.

As shown on the map, a mandatory evacuation order was issued by the Fire Department covering the area east of Malibu Canyon Road and south of Piuma Road, as well as the Serra Retreat area.

Thousands of residents were under the evacuation order as firefighters battled the wind-driven blaze that burned near seaside mansions and Pepperdine University, where students sheltering at the school's library watched as the blaze intensified and the sky turned deep red.

It was not immediately known how the Franklin Fire started, but fire officials estimated that nearly 3 square miles of trees and dry brush had burned and structures were threatened.