Marvel's Brad Winderbaum teases 'Ironheart,' 'Daredevil,' 'Eyes of Wakanda' at D23

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum revealed key updates on "Ironheart," "Daredevil: Born Again," and "Eyes of Wakanda" during an interview at D23.

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum revealed key updates on "Ironheart," "Daredevil: Born Again," and "Eyes of Wakanda" during an interview at D23.

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum revealed key updates on "Ironheart," "Daredevil: Born Again," and "Eyes of Wakanda" during an interview at D23.

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum revealed key updates on "Ironheart," "Daredevil: Born Again," and "Eyes of Wakanda" during an interview at D23.

LOS ANGELES -- During an interview at ABC's On The Red Carpet Storytellers Spotlight stage at D23, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, took the stage to discuss the latest developments within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A key figure in Marvel's Disney+ slate, Winderbaum captivated the audience with updates on upcoming series "Ironheart," "Daredevil: Born Again," and new animated show "Eyes of Wakanda."

Winderbaum began by reflecting on "Ironheart's" lead character, Riri Williams, who first appeared in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." He emphasized how the complexity of Riri's character lies in her imperfections.

"What makes her interesting is that she's not perfect, right?" Winderbaum said. "She makes mistakes. And she makes some mistakes at the beginning of this story that she has got to solve by the end of the series."

The audience, already buzzing from the previous night's Marvel showcase, was eager to hear more about Williams' journey from brilliant MIT student to ironclad superhero.

Turning to "Daredevil: Born Again," Winderbaum gave a thrilling glimpse into the gritty New York landscape that fans can expect.

"Imagine if New York City was as intricate and problematic and scary as the world of 'Game of Thrones,'" he teased. "All these forces vying for control, and it can be really hopeful at times, and really violent at times, and dark-but also there's light at the end of the tunnel if you could just fight for it."

As fans erupted into applause, it became clear that this new series would be as emotionally layered as it is action-packed, with familiar faces like Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returning to their iconic roles.

Perhaps one of the most exciting announcements came when Winderbaum spoke about "Eyes of Wakanda," a new animated series executive produced by "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler.

"Wakanda is finally getting an animated show," Winderbaum revealed, as the crowd cheered.

The series will follow the War Dogs, Wakanda's elite operatives tasked with protecting the nation's secrets.

"We meet different War Dogs at different points in time, at different historical events where they have to go in and do their jobs," he said. "But oftentimes, it pulls at their ethical boundaries and their heartstrings."

Reflecting on his own journey at Marvel, Winderbaum expressed genuine gratitude for his role, calling it a "dream come true."

"I pinch myself every day," he admitted. "I mean, in the Marvel offices in Burbank, there's literally the Iron Man armor just there in the lobby. I have to remind myself, like, 'Oh yeah, that's right. There's the Iron Man suit.'"

Winderbaum also delved into the unique challenges of developing Marvel stories for television streaming versus theatrically released films.

"Movies are more like a statement," he explained. "You have something to say in two hours. Television shows are longer. They're more like a conversation."

Winderbaum noted how the episodic nature of streaming allows for deeper exploration of characters and, perhaps more importantly, for fan engagement and feedback.

"You're with the characters for longer periods of time," he said. "And if you're lucky enough to have multiple seasons, you're having a conversation with the audience as well, adapting in real time."

On The Red Carpet's Storytellers Spotlight Creator Conversations was a daily offering at Disney's ultimate fan event that shined a spotlight on creators across film, television, theater, music, and Walt Disney Imagineering. These intimate conversations delved into their journeys as storytellers, exploring how their own fandom has shaped their creative paths within the Walt Disney Company.

Watch the full Storytellers Spotlight interview with Brad Winderbaum in the video player above.

Andres Rovira and Jason Honeycutt contributed to this report