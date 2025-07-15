The Mayan, iconic downtown LA nightclub and music venue, to close in September

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Mayan, an iconic nightclub and music venue in downtown Los Angeles, will soon turn off the music and send dancers home.

After 35 years under the same management, The Mayan is closing its doors in September.

Until then, community members are invited to hit the dance floor every Saturday night through Sept. 13th "for one last celebration of everything The Mayan has meant to us all," the venue announced on Instagram.

As the venue's name suggests, it's one of the best-known examples of the Mayan Revival architectural movement of the 1920s and 30s. The design is based on pre-Columbian societies.

Over the years, the nightclub has been featured on television shows and movies, including the 1992 film "The Bodyguard."