Mayor Karen Bass extends LA's Al Fresco dining program

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The deadline for restaurant owners to apply and participate in Los Angeles' Al Fresco program that was set to expire Wednesday has been extended to the end of the year, Mayor Karen Bass announced..

Wednesday would have been the last day for restaurant owners to apply for the city's permanent Al Fresco program, which offers a streamlined permitting process allowing vendors to offer outdoor dining on sidewalks, streets and other spaces. Restaurant owners will now have until Dec. 31 to submit their application at buildla.lacity.org/alfresco.

Bass has also encouraged city departments to help restaurant owners transition to the permanent program from the pandemic-era emergency program, known as the Al Fresco Temporary Authorization initiative. City departments will also increase services and provide resources to better support restaurants, cafes and eateries as they come aboard the permanent program.

"We want restaurants and businesses to thrive in Los Angeles. It is with that commitment that I am announcing an extension to the deadline for businesses to transition to the permanent Al Fresco program, which carries forward the spirit of this vital program," Bass said in a statement released Tuesday. "I want to encourage businesses who still hold temporary permits to apply today. The city is ready to assist you."

More than 3,000 businesses have been contacted and informed about the transition to the permanent Al Fresco program. According to a city survey of participating owners in the program, about 90% say outdoor dining is an integral part to their business operations and identity.

Departments involved in the program have committed to:

-- Review and process all completed applications for new and transitioning Al Fresco within 30 days of the date of submission. That includes departments communicating any necessary changes or guidance. As much as possible, city departments will conduct all required reviews and approvals simultaneously, not sequentially;

-- Issue conditional approvals for all completed applications with fees paid; and

-- Participate in a webinar, virtual meeting, or application clinic to assist project applicants and restaurant owners with Al Fresco guidelines to troubleshoot project and site plan issues.

Funding is available through the city's Al Fresco Small Business Fee Reduction Program to help offset certain permitting fees related to setting up outdoor dining spaces on streets or sidewalks.

More resources are available in person or online via the BusinessSource Center. These centers can be found at ewddlacity.com/index.php/local-business/businesssource-centers/businesssource- locations.

In December, the Los Angeles City Council approved the Al Fresco dining program on a permanent basis, with applications being accepted beginning in February.