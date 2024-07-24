Ahead of 2028, Mayor Bass travels with Jill Biden to Paris Olympic Games

L.A Mayor Karen Bass is part of the presidential delegation headed to Paris for the Olympic Games.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will travel to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, with city council members and civic leaders.

As part of the presidential delegation, Bass traveled to Washington D.C. on Tuesday to fly to Paris with First Lady Jill Biden. Council President Paul Krekorian, L.A. Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins, Councilmember Traci Park and other local politicians are also attending the Games.

During the trip, Bass will look ahead to the 2028 L.A. Olympics. She will also examine Paris's innovative housing, green transportation and infrastructure projects, according to a statement on the mayor's website.

Ahead of the 2028 Games, L.A. received $80M for metro busses and $900M in federal funding for infrastructure and the metro rail system.

"The City of Los Angeles must be prepared to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games," Bass said in the statement. "This trip is vital to that preparation while generating business development and learning from innovative housing, green transportation and infrastructure projects."

On Friday, Bass and other members of the presidential delegation, including California Sen. Alex Padilla, will attend the opening ceremony. She will then return to Southern California but fly back to Paris for the closing ceremony, on Aug.11, with Second Gentleman Douglass Emhoff, who will lead a new group to the Games. Members of the delegation include California Sen. Laphonza Butler and California Rep. Robert Garcia, according to a statement from the White House.

At the closing ceremony, Bass will receive the official Olympic flag. which she will take back to L.A.

Bass's itinerary also includes visiting Team USA's training center and meeting with American athletes.