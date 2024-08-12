McDonald's to launch limited edition collector's cups that'll trigger nostalgia

McDonald's collectable merch is making a nostalgic comeback with a new launch starting August 13.

The restaurant chain is releasing a new Collector's Meal featuring six different collectible cups with iconic characters from the McDonald's brand, as well as Coca-Cola, Mattel, Universal, Sanrio and TY Beanie Babies, according to a company statement.

From McDonald's viral sensation Grimace, to Coca-Cola's classic polar bear, customers can collect these different cups with no cap on how many you can order.

The cups will also showcase iconic past collectibles that include Barbie and Hot Wheels, Hello Kitty, Shrek, Jurassic Park and Minions for a limited time.

Customers must order one of the available Collector's Meals that comes with a meal and one collector's cup.

Past collectibles were in such high demand, many locations had lines out the door to snatch them up - so act fast!