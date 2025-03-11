As measles outbreak grows, how vulnerable is LA County, and do you need a booster? Expert weighs in

The measles virus is so robust, an unvaccinated person can catch it two hours after an infected person leaves the room.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world.

As a fast growing outbreak in west Texas continues, doctors are considering vaccinating 6 to 11-month-olds -- before the recommended 1-year window.

We've seen that measles can be deadly. Infections in people vaccinated can occur where high levels of measles are circulating.

Here in Southern California, doctors and parents remain vigilant.

Measles are surging internationally. In L.A. County, there were no cases in 2023 and one case in 2024. Officials say this is all due to the vaccine.

"We had to come in because his throat was hurting," said Altadena mom Lacey Holmquist about her son Louie.

Strep throat isn't something you can always avoid, but she believes measles can be prevented and the latest outbreak concerns her.

"It's heartbreaking that all these kids and these adults who are getting infected. It's something that is preventable and doesn't need to happen," said Holmquist.

"To get an outbreak of this size and so quickly, it makes us nervous for what could be coming up the rest of this year," said pediatrician Dr. John Rodarte with Huntington Health Physicians. He says the measles virus is so robust, an unvaccinated person can catch it two hours after an infected person leaves the room. It's contagious and dangerous.

"It can cause things such as encephalitis, which is an inflammation in the brain, pneumonia, and then the worst case scenario, death," he said.

Two people have died - a child in Texas and an adult in New Mexico, both unvaccinated. The ongoing measles outbreak has grown to nearly 200 cases in Texas with dozens more in neighboring states. Isolated cases are popping up in various states including three confirmed ones in California.

"Travel is so easy nowadays and it's a really difficult thing to detect," said Rodarte.

Kids are required to get two doses of the measles mumps and rubella vaccines at 12 months and 4 - 6 years old.

"It's a safe vaccine, and it's a very helpful vaccine. You know, one dose will get you 93% protection, two doses, 97% to 98% protection," he said.

Rodarte says as long as vaccination rates stay above 95%, he expects cases to remain low in L.A. County, but health officials say there are small pockets where parents choose not to vaccinate.

"It really just puts everybody at risk, and it even puts kids that are vaccinated at risk because it's not 100% protection. And if for some reason their immunization goes down for whatever reason, like they're at risk now to get it," said Holmquist.

How do you know if you need a measles vaccine booster?

Experts say that if you were born after 1957 and vaccinated before 1968, you should talk to your doctor about getting a booster shot because early versions of the measles vaccine were not as effective.

You can also get a titration test to measure the level of measles antibodies in your blood at a pharmacy or doctor's office.