Mega Millions jackpot at $514 million for Friday's drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing is $514 million after there were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the last drawing.

No one has hit the big prize since September, when a lucky winner in Texas took home $810 million. This is the fourth time the jackpot has topped the half-billion dollar mark this year.

The next drawing is set for 8 p.m. PT Friday. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in about 302 million.