Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $508,408 sold at Chino Hills gas station

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (CNS) -- There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing to $560 million.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a gas station in Chino Hills and is worth $508,408, the California Lottery announced.

While tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or a multiple of $1 million, California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners.

The numbers drawn Friday were 4, 11, 23, 33, 49 and the Mega number was 23. The estimated jackpot was $522 million.

The drawing was the 19th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.