Mega Millions ticket worth more than $500,000 sold at Vons store in Eagle Rock

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at a Vons store recently? You might want to check those numbers.

A store in Eagle Rock sold a Mega Millions ticket worth more than half a million dollars.

The ticket, worth $548,195, matched five of the six numbers in Friday night's drawing, missing only the Mega number.

According to California Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at a Vons located on 7311 N Figueroa St.

The numbers drawn Friday were 10, 17, 23, 50, 67 and the Mega number was 3. The estimated jackpot was $251 million.

The drawing was the 12th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.