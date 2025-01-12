Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit LA evacuation center to support fire victims

It started out as a way to feed those impacted by the Eaton Fire, but it quickly turned into something even more special.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visited the Pasadena Convention Center on Friday, where they lent their support to victims and first responders of the ongoing wildfires devastating Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen handing out food parcels and engaging with evacuees.

The convention center, currently serving as an evacuation hub, has been a lifeline for those displaced by the fires.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, right, speaks with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, center, and Doug Goodwin, who lost his home, in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, second from left, speak with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, right, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena. AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Meghan and Harry worked alongside volunteers to distribute essentials to affected families. Their interactions also extended to the emergency crews battling the fires.

The couple also shared a warm moment with José Andrés, the renowned chef and founder of World Central Kitchen, whose organization has been instrumental in providing free hot meals to those impacted.

Footage published by FOX 11 captured the couple conversing with Andrés, as well as Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo and other volunteers.

"It's great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected," Gordo told FOX 11. "It's very important."

Harry and Meghan posted a list of resources on their website on Jan. 9 along with the following message, "In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life. A state of emergency has been issued."