Southern California family wins $5 million with lottery scratcher

A Menifee mother who was in need of some alone time got a Maximum Millions lottery scratcher worth $5 million.

The mom, who is a teacher, asked her husband to take their toddler out of the house for a little bit to get a break, according to the California Lottery.

The father took the toddler to breakfast and stopped on his way home to get a few Maximum Millions lottery scratchers from the ampm on the corner of Newport of Menifee roads.

He returned home with two scratchers. To their surprise, one of them was a $5 million winner.

They say they plan to invest and pay off their mortgage.