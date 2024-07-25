WATCH LIVE

Vigil held in Menifee for mother, 3 daughters killed in crash on the way to SoCal

Thursday, July 25, 2024 4:30PM
A mother and her three daughters were killed in a car crash while the family was on their way home from Texas to Southern California.

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- Family and loved ones gathered in Menifee for a candlelight vigil to mourn the death of a mother and her three daughters who were tragically killed in a crash.

The family was on their way home from Texas to Southern California when the deadly collision happened earlier this month. Two family friends also died.

Wednesday's vigil honored 42-year-old Karly Perez and her daughters: Giana, Emalynn and Olivia. The children, who ranged from 8 to 12 years in age, were all avid softball players.

"My heart sank. It was truly unbelievable...It's super hard to grasp. Just the idea of the entire family not coming back to our softball family," one man said.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family.

