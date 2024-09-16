Blai restaurant in Woodland Hills blends Thai cuisine with soul food

Blai restaurant in Woodland Hills crosses cultural boundaries by blending Thai cooking with soul food.

Blai restaurant in Woodland Hills crosses cultural boundaries by blending Thai cooking with soul food.

Blai restaurant in Woodland Hills crosses cultural boundaries by blending Thai cooking with soul food.

Blai restaurant in Woodland Hills crosses cultural boundaries by blending Thai cooking with soul food.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Creamy curry, fresh veggies and spices, stir-fried noodles. Gumbo, fried okra and crispy wings.

You can find this fusion of food under one roof in Woodland Hills.

Welcome to Blai.

It's where Thai meets soul food.

Khamporn Riffer and Donerick Rainey opened Blai just one year ago.

"She said, well it's a Thai restaurant and I said uh huh," Donerick says. "And she said who does that, and I said exactly."

"I'm like OK fine, we can have Thai food and soul food," Kamporn says.

The restaurant's name and cuisine, just like the couple, are a combination of cultures.

On the Thai side of the menu you're treated to authentic dishes - the delicious drunken noodle, pad Thai, and Thai basil and plenty of craveable curry entrees.

And on the soul side, Donerick's team is cooking crepes, breakfast omelets and a tasty gumbo.

It's a unique menu that manages to maintain the integrity of recipes passed down over generations.

Big portions, flavorful, and all around $20.

"They call us a hidden gem. They say the food tastes like a home cooked meal. It's 'cause we make everything here like we make it at home," Donerick says.

Blai restaurant is located at 5780 Canoga Avenue, Woodland Hills.

Thank you Julia Penhey of Woodland Hills for the submission.

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission On The Menu with Rachel Brown.