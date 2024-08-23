Mercedes-Benz still focusing on passenger car models, while SUVs also remain popular

Mercedes-Benz sure has its bases covered when it comes to SUVs. But unlike some high-end brands, this company has not forgotten about passenger car models.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mercedes-Benz sure has its bases covered when it comes to SUVs. But unlike some high-end brands, this German company has not forgotten about cars.

New this year, the stunning 2024 CLE Coupe, which takes the place of the former C-Class and E-Class coupes. Or, how about the convertible version? The new CLE Cabriolet lets you drop the top, and get some rays, while looking ultra-stylish. The four-cylinder CLE 300 has a base price of $64,350.

"We refer to this as our latest dream car design. And there's a reason we call it a dream car. It is aspirational for a lot of folks," said Peter Henke, who manages the CLE class for Mercedes-Benz USA.

Open-air motoring doesn't have to mean compromising comfort. Optional "cool leather" seats do just what their name suggests, thanks to a special coating.

"It reduces the surface temperature over 50 degrees. And I will tell you, you can feel it to the touch," said Henke.

Anyone who's gotten into a convertible parked with its top down should welcome this technology.

When temps turn chilly, at the touch of a button you can deploy the "AIRCAP" - a slick wing above the windshield combined with a rear mesh screen to help keep cold air out. It really works, and the feature can also keep turbulence down during all weather conditions.

People who choose a car over an SUV are often looking for style, like in a coupe. Or maybe high style, like in a cabriolet. And some are looking for high performance. Maybe even high, high performance.

Say hello to ferocity, thanks to technology: the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 E Performance. Sure it "only" has a four-cylinder engine. But this particular engine is both small and quite mighty.

"It is a two-liter four cylinder that puts out 469 horsepower," said Paul Harmon of Mercedes-Benz USA.

Yep, technology coming straight from the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 team. An electrically-driven turbo along with other tricks for an amazing displacement-to-power ratio. It's combined with a hybrid system at the rear that adds another 200 horsepower, for a total of 671 getting to the road through all four wheels. Mercedes-Benz claims this car will make the 0-60 dash in a mere 3.3 seconds. Accelerating from a slow roll on an empty road, I can completely believe that. This small sedan takes off so quickly, the blood rushed inside my head.

But what about fuel economy?

"Combined EPA is over 40 miles to the gallon," noted Harmon.

Here again, technology assists greatly. It's a hybrid, and technically a plug-in hybrid. Sure, it might be a compact sedan priced at nearly $90,000, but try finding something else with this kind of performance - and practicality - for that kind of money.

Most everyone seems to be buying SUVs these days, but Mercedes-Benz is still very much in the car game. After all, cars are what put this company on the map all those years ago.