Metro D Line subway set to close for 70 days, starting Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Metro will close the entire D (Purple) Line subway for 70 days beginning Saturday so crews can connect the existing line to its planned extension to West Los Angeles.

The closure, which will begin at the start of scheduled service Saturday morning and continue through July 25, means there will be no train service between the Wilshire/Vermont, Wilshire/Normandie and Wilshire/Western stations.

Subway service will remain available between Union Station and the Wilshire/Vermont station via the Metro B (Red) Line. The B and D lines typically share the tracks in that stretch, but the B line turns north at Wilshire/Vermont en route to North Hollywood.

During the D Line closure, shuttle buses will be provided between the Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/Vermont stations, according to Metro.

The temporary closure is due to Metro's preparations to open the first section of the D Line subway extension later this year. That extension will include three new subway stations at Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax and Wilshire/La Cienega.

During the closure, Metro crews will connect all rail, communication and power systems between the current subway line and the extension. The D Line will eventually extend through Century City, Beverly Hills and end near the VA campus in West Los Angeles.