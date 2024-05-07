Metro security guard shoots, kills trespasser after being stabbed in East Hollywood, officials say

One person was found dead after authorities responded to reports of a shooting and a stabbing near a Metro station in East Hollywood, police said.

EAST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A contracted security guard shot and killed a trespasser after being stabbed Tuesday morning at a Metro station in East Hollywood, officials said.

The incident was reported shortly after 9 a.m. at the station located at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the confrontation began when "Metro Contract Security encountered a trespasser during a routine security sweep of an ancillary (non-public) area" of the station.

After security guards initially used pepper spray, the suspect stabbed one of the guards in the leg and a guard opened fire in self-defense, Metro said.

The wounded guard was transported to a hospital in stable condition, the agency said. The stabbing suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and was not immediately identified.

Video from AIR7 HD showed a canopy set up on a sidewalk near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

Tuesday's incident was only the latest in a series of violent incidents that have occurred on Metro buses and trains in recent weeks.

A former Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority chief safety officer reacted to recent violent incidents on buses and a subway train.

On April 26, the transit agency's board of directors declared a public safety emergency in the wake of attacks on bus drivers and the fatal stabbing of a 66-year-old woman on a Metro train.