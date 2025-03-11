Mexican rock band Maná to break record for most arena shows played in LA in the fall

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Legendary Mexican rock band Maná is heading back to Southern California this fall, and they'll be making history!

After their four performances on Nov. 14, 15, 21 and 22 at the Kia Forum, the band will break the record for most arena shows played in Los Angeles.

The shows will give them a total of 44 arena concerts, a record previously held by Bruce Springsteen with 42.

Maná was part of the list of nominees to be considered for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

According to Billboard, Maná is the first ever Spanish-language rock band to be nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inclusion.