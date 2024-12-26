Mexican singer Dulce dies at 69, family says

Dulce, a Mexican singer and actress whose ballads and love songs captured generations of fans, has died, her family said. She was 69.

The family shared a statement on Christmas Day announcing the singer's death and asked for privacy.

Courtesy: Facebook - Dulce la Cantante

Dulce's sister posted a comment saying, "Sister, you are already with our mother in heaven singing to her, I will miss you, rest in peace, I love you."

Dulce, whose real name is Bertha Elisa Noeggerath Cárdenas, was best known for her hits like "Déjame Volver Contigo" and "Tu Muñeca."

Earlier this month, the singer told her fans that she had been hospitalized, prompting her to cancel some of her scheduled appearances.

Days later, it was announced that Dulce was in poor but stable health and would undergo pleuropulmonary decortication surgery.

A cause of death was not immediately released.