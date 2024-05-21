WATCH LIVE

Miami Beach thieves steal nearly $2M in Hermes handbags, all caught on video

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 22, 2024 12:47PM
Thieves steal nearly $2M worth of Hermes handbags in Miami Beach
A pair of thieves in Miami Beach made off with nearly $2 million in Hermes handbags, which retail for tens of thousands of dollars apiece.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- Thieves were caught on camera stealing millions of dollars of high-end handbags in Miami Beach.

Newly released surveillance video from the Miami Dade Sheriff's Office caught the crooks crashing a shop. They each brought with them a full sized trash bin. But they didn't take out any trash; instead, they stuffed those bins with Hermes handbags.

Hermes purses sell for tens of thousands of dollars each. Police said the criminals took nearly $2 million worth of bags in less than a minute.

One suspect was since captured and has been charged with grand theft. Police are still searching for his accomplices and the stolen bags.

