Miami police officer shoots driver through windshield while clinging to hood of moving car

Cellphone video captured the chaotic moment a Miami police officer clung to the hood of a moving car while shooting through the windshield.

Cellphone video captured the chaotic moment a Miami police officer clung to the hood of a moving car while shooting through the windshield.

Cellphone video captured the chaotic moment a Miami police officer clung to the hood of a moving car while shooting through the windshield.

Cellphone video captured the chaotic moment a Miami police officer clung to the hood of a moving car while shooting through the windshield.

MIAMI (KABC) -- Cellphone video captured the chaotic moment a Miami police officer shot a driver as he clung to the hood of a moving car.

Footage shows the officer fire multiple shots through the windshield of a black BMW as the driver makes a left turn. The wounded driver quickly gets out of the car and is apprehended before he is taken to a hospital.

The video is now part of a police investigation.

The shooting happened Sunday near Bayfront Park in the city's downtown as a music festival was taking place.

Police say the officer was struck by the car before the shooting happened, but the video does not show what led up to the encounter.

The shooting is under investigation.