Michael Jordan sells house: Bulls star's Chicago-area mansion under contract after 12 years

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- Michael Jordan's iconic Chicago-area mansion is in the final stages of being sold.

The former Chicago Bulls superstar's 32,683-square-foot home in Highland Park, Illinois, went under contract on Sunday after being on the market for 12 years, according to The Athletic. The house was last listed in 2015 for $14,855,000 -- a $14,145,000 difference from the original asking price of $29,000,000 when the estate went up for sale in 2012. The final price has not been made public.

Jordan bought seven acres of property in 1991 before building the mansion in 1995, according to The Athletic. The home underwent significant renovations in 2009.

The seven-acre luxury property includes an indoor regulation-sized basketball court, a tennis court, a putting green and a swimming pool. The home also has nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms -- 15 of which are full-sized -- an office space, library, cigar room and a 14-car garage. The front gate of Jordan's estate features a life-sized "23."

Jordan recently sold his Chicago condo for $6.82 million in 2023.