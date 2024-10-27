Mid-City mural now features Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela, alongside Scully and Lasorda

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's a new mural in Mid-City that honors Dodger great Fernando Valenzuela, the legendary pitcher who passed away last week.
The mural is located on Venice Boulevard near Carmona Avenue.
Los Angeles-based artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr. added Valenzuela's portrait to a mural that already included Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda. Valenzuela is now featured right in the center.
Meanwhile, a mural that was already underway in Boyle Heights to honor his legacy will now also serve as a memorial following the Dodger icon's death.
The painting on the side of a tall apartment building is expected to be done by Friday Nov. 1, which would have been Valenzuela's 64th birthday. It is also Dia de los Muertos, and possibly will be Game 6 of the Dodgers-Yankees World Series.
It will be a "space for mourning and for healing and for celebration" said artist Robert Vargas, who has painted other large-scale murals throughout the city, including one of Shohei Ohtani in Little Tokyo.