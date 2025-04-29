You might see flames and smoke in the Palisades Tuesday as part of ATF controlled burn

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Heads up if you notice smoke and flames in the Pacific Palisades area this week. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will be conducting a controlled burn.

The burn is scheduled to happen along the Temescal Ridge Trail between Skull Rock and Green Peak the evening of Tuesday, April 29, through Thursday, May 1, according to the ATF.

The Los Angeles Fire Department will have personnel present during the burn to ensure public safety and environmental protection.

The public is being asked to avoid the area during the burn.

The controlled burn comes nearly four months after the Palisades Fire ravaged the area, burning over 6,800 structures.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the ATF hopes that through the controlled burn, investigators will determine how the Palisades fire ignited, the exact point of origin, and how, during a massive windstorm, it raced from the hills to the ocean.