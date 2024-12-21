Military helicopter makes fiery emergency landing alongside 5 Freeway near Oceanside

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (CNS) -- The crew of a military helicopter flying out of Camp Pendleton made a fiery but non-injury emergency landing Friday alongside Interstate 5 north of Oceanside.

The chopper touched down in an open area west of the freeway and north of Aliso Creek Rest Area on the grounds of the northern San Diego County military base about 4 p.m. and became engulfed in flames, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All the personnel aboard the aircraft were able to get out safely, CHP Public Affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

It was not immediately clear what forced the emergency landing, which led to heavier-than-usual traffic along I-5 in the area, apparently due to motorists slowing to look at the burning helicopter.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.