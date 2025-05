At least 36 acres burned in brush fire in Apple Valley, Cal Fire says

APPLE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 36 acres burned in a brush fire in Apple Valley on Saturday.

The Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit said the Fire was first reported at Milpas Drive and Santa Rosa Road.

Officials first posted about the Milpas Fire on social media around 1:30 p.m.

Fortunately, fire crews said they were able to stop forward progress at 36 acres.