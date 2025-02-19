Mindy Kaling honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Mindy Kaling was honored with her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

We first got to know Kaling on the hit comedy "The Office." She's gone on to other hits, both in front of and behind the camera. Kaling co-created and is the executive producer of the new Netflix comedy "Running Point," starring Kate Hudson.

"This is one of the times I'm going to force myself to be in the moment. I'm so happy. I love recognition, and this is just incredibly nice. Thank you to the city of Los Angeles," Kaling said.

The Emmy-winning writer and producer was joined by her "Office" co-star, B.J. Novak at the ceremony to unveil her star, which is the 2,800th star on the Walk of Fame.

The actress shared praise about Novak, who is also the godfather to her kids, behind the podium.

Mindy Kaling, left, and B.J. Novak pose with Kaling's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"He's such an important and integral part of my family," Kaling said, before noting "sometimes I forget that the reason that I know him is because we worked together professionally."

She continued, jokingly, "I'm as starstruck by him now at age 29 as I was when I first met you-at 24."

Before Kaling took the stage, Novak shared his own praise, both personal and professional, highlighting Kaling's impact on her audience and those around her

"Mindy respects and understands [ fame ] in a very intuitive way because in addition to being a brilliant and wildly successful showrunner, an incredible mother of three, a deep and caring daughter and friend and mentor to so many," he shared. "She always makes the extra effort to show people her real personality, her real values, her real standards, her real sense of style, her real sense of humor and I've seen what a difference it makes."

He continued, "It's impossible to leave a restaurant with her without people wanting not just a picture but to share a memory or anecdote about why she matters so much."

Concluding his remark, he said, "You'd be on the walk of talent if they had one. You'd be on the walk of friendship. You'd be on the walk of compassionate parenthood. But let's face it, all of these would be terrible field trips, so here you are instead, very deservedly, a person who means so much to so many on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Last June, Kaling shared in an Instagram post for her 45th birthday that she had given birth to her daughter Anne in late February. She is also mom to daughter Katherine, born in 2017, and son Spencer, born in 2020.

Back in 2020, Kaling spoke about B.J. Novak's role as a godfather to Katherine, despite their different religious backgrounds.

"Godparents are a Christian tradition, and I'm Hindu and he's Jewish. It makes no sense really, but we really think like, 'Christians really got this right, this is a great tradition'" she explained at the time. "I was like, 'I'm not missing out on this,' so he is the godparent to my daughter and we're just redefining what it really means. Right now, it just means that he's in our pandemic pod, so he comes over all the time -- he's great with kids, so it's been really nice to have him in the house."

GMA's Shafiq Najib contributed to this report.