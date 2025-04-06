At least 9 people, including children, injured after minivan crashes into crowd in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A minivan drove into a crowd of people in downtown Los Angeles Sunday, injuring at least nine people, authorities said.

The collision happened around 3:15 p.m. at 326 E. 12th St., near Santee Alley in the Fashion District, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Nine patients were said to be in fair condition'' and three were identified as minors by the LAFD.

Two 23-year-old women were released against medical advice, while four other women aged 54, 65, 30 and 23 were taken to a hospital.

Three boys aged 8, 11 and 17 were also transported to a hospital, the LAFD added.

Images from the scene showed the grey minivan with damages to its front from the collision, stationed under a collapsed patio.

It was unclear what had led to the accident. Los Angeles Department of Transportation officials were managing traffic control in the area.

