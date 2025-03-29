Small plane crashes into home in Minneapolis suburb, FAA says

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A small plane traveling from Iowa crashed in a Minneapolis, Minnesota, suburb Saturday, investigators said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the SOCATA TBM7 crashed in a residential area in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, around 12:20 p.m. local time.

Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway said that after reviewing the scene, they do not believe that anyone on the plane survived after it crashed into a home in the Brooklyn Park suburb. The number of those on board is still unknown.

Firefighters were on the scene fighting a major fire at the crash site and at least one home caught fire, according to ABC affiliate KTSP.

All of the residents of the home are safe, the fire chief said.

A small plane crashed in a residential area in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on March 29, 2025. Mike Deyo

The plane departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was headed to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis, the FAA said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said on X that he is aware of the crash and is monitoring the situation.

"My team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park, and we are monitoring the situation closely," he said. "Grateful to the first responders answering the call."

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation and work with the FAA.

"NTSB investigators are en route to the scene and are expected to arrive tomorrow. Once on site, the investigators will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation," the NTSB said in a statement.