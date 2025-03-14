Mira Costa High School Senior wins LA Rams NFL Latino Youth Honors

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA (KABC) -- Sophie Guitron is a force to be reckoned with on the flag football field at Mira Costa High School.

"I just found a passion for the sport in general and once I started playing with girls, it was awesome and I just felt like I was a part of a stronger community," she said.

Playing the sport she loves, hasn't been an easy journey.

Sophie says she fought hard to play again after having open heart surgery.

"I was diagnosed with systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis. That basically meant that my organs were inflamed so because of that, they ended up checking my heart for inflammation and they happened to find my condition that I was born with. I was born with anomalous aortic origin of the left coronary artery which is a really rare condition," Guitron said.

she wasn't getting enough blood flow around her heart so she had to stop all physical activity for a certain period of time.

Her patience, determination and hard work paid off and she returned to the field.

Most recently, The National Football League even announced Sophie, the Los Angeles Rams NFL Latino Youth Honors nominee as the female national winner of the second annual NFL Latino Youth Honors.

The NFL Latino Youth Honors recognizes exceptional Latino high school tackle and flag football athletes.

Sophie's win was announced at NFL Honors, the league's primetime awards special recognizing the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2024 season.

She was selected from eight finalists and was awarded a $25,000 grant.

The finalists also attended a special Super Bowl week experience in New Orleans and attended the Super Bowl.

It was an unforgettable experience for Sophie and she says she's committed to playing flag football at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"It's such a great honor to just be able to represent my culture and my family and my faith and just show how far I've come as far as my ancestry and also my heart surgery and medical issues as well," Guitron said.