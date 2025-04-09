Man found dead in Mission Viejo apartment complex; person of interest in custody, OCSD says

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Mission Viejo after a man was found dead with abdominal wounds on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the Mosaic Apartment Homes in the 27000 block of Camden Road just before 2 p.m.

At the scene, deputies found a man in his 20s with a wound to the abdomen. First responders rendered aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

OCSD said evidence at the scene led to a person of interest, who has been detained. Further details about the person of interest or what may have led to the man's death were not immediately released.

AIR7 flew above the scene and spotted a heavy sheriff's presence.

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing.