Mission Viejo man arrested after deputies seize psychedelic mushrooms, 'ghost guns,' ammunition

A 50-year-old man Mission Viejo man was arrested after sheriff's deputies found an array of illegal narcotics, firearms and ammunition at a home, authorities said.

A 50-year-old man Mission Viejo man was arrested after sheriff's deputies found an array of illegal narcotics, firearms and ammunition at a home, authorities said.

A 50-year-old man Mission Viejo man was arrested after sheriff's deputies found an array of illegal narcotics, firearms and ammunition at a home, authorities said.

A 50-year-old man Mission Viejo man was arrested after sheriff's deputies found an array of illegal narcotics, firearms and ammunition at a home, authorities said.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 50-year-old man Mission Viejo man was arrested after sheriff's deputies found an array of illegal narcotics, firearms and ammunition at a home, authorities said.

Blair Brockman was taken into custody and booked on 14 charges related to the guns and drugs seized, the Orange County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.

"Deputies initiated an investigation that led to a search of the residence where an array of illicit items, including narcotics, psychedelic mushrooms, multiple unregistered firearms (ghost guns), high-capacity magazines, a substantial amount of cash, and evidence indicative of drug sales," the agency said in a social media post.

Photos released by the Sheriff's Department showed the seized mushrooms, two transparent cases filled with assorted pills, ammunition, and more than a dozen handguns and shotguns.