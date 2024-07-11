WATCH LIVE

Missy Elliott celebrates birthday with free L.A. drone show for fans

ByABC7 Digital Staff KABC logo
Thursday, July 11, 2024 5:56PM
Missy Elliott celebrates birthday with Los Angeles drone show, dance party
Missy Elliott celebrated her birthday with a drone show and dance party for fans. Her shows at Crypto.com Arena begin Thursday night.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Missy Elliott continued her birthday festivities Wednesday night with a free dance party and drone show in downtown Los Angeles.

The rapper, known for "Get Ur Freak On," celebrated her 53rd birthday on July 1. She hosted the free party at the Music Center at the Jerry Moss Plaza.

After gates opened at 7 p.m., Elliott welcomed her fans, gave a speech and took photos with a few fans. She did not perform. The event continued with a dance party with live DJs. Fans had the chance to learn and perform the "OUT OF THIS WORLD Dance Challenge" with the rapper's tour dancers.

The party concluded with a surprise and elaborate drone show.

Elliott is headlining a pair of shows in L.A. beginning Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena.

