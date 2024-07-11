Missy Elliott celebrates birthday with free L.A. drone show for fans

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Missy Elliott continued her birthday festivities Wednesday night with a free dance party and drone show in downtown Los Angeles.

The rapper, known for "Get Ur Freak On," celebrated her 53rd birthday on July 1. She hosted the free party at the Music Center at the Jerry Moss Plaza.

After gates opened at 7 p.m., Elliott welcomed her fans, gave a speech and took photos with a few fans. She did not perform. The event continued with a dance party with live DJs. Fans had the chance to learn and perform the "OUT OF THIS WORLD Dance Challenge" with the rapper's tour dancers.

The party concluded with a surprise and elaborate drone show.

Elliott is headlining a pair of shows in L.A. beginning Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena.