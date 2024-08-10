'Moana 2' trailer revealed at D23: Watch it here

A new trailer for the highly anticipated Disney animated film "Moana 2" is here. The trailer, which debuted at D23 in Anaheim, California, on Friday, features Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne Johnson).

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A new trailer for the highly anticipated Disney animated film "Moana 2" is here.

The trailer, which debuted at D23 in Anaheim, California, on Friday, features Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne Johnson).

During an interview with "Good Morning America" at D23, Johnson shared what fans can expect from Moana in the sequel, and said that she's "continued to grow up into this really amazing young lady" and has become one of the leaders in her village.

"There's something in her instinct and in her gut," he continued. "There's an inner voice that keeps telling her that there's more out there. And it's beyond the reef as she thought before but also, there's more -- especially when it comes to the culture and the islands -- and you have a young lady who's just not satisfied with what is currently happening and she does believe there's more and she needs a little help from her demigod friend, Maui, and we go on a crazy, unbelievable adventure."

"Moana 2" follows the first film, which was released in 2016, about an adventurous teenager who embarks on a quest to save her people on the Polynesian island of Motunui.

"Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced," the press release states.

When asked what he thinks it is about the film that connects with audiences, Johnson said it's "the empowerment of someone young."

"I think that resonates with young people, boys and girls, and I think it just resonates with adults," he said. "There's something cool but also something important about the empowerment of someone young and someone who, despite their surroundings, believes there's more and that you can accomplish more."

Johnson added that the film's "aloha spirit" is one of the reasons the film has affected so many people.

"Polynesian culture hasn't had a lot of time on the big screen," Johnson said. "I think it's the music, like anytime and anybody out there -- myself included -- whenever you go to Hawaii or whenever you go to the Polynesian Islands, you get hit with what we call that spirit."

"So you go to Hawaii and you get hit with that aloha spirit," he continued. "You can't explain it, you can't articulate it: it just hits you. I think the Polynesian spirit, the aloha spirit, the mana, the music of the film -- it's all one big blender of mana. And I think that has carried and I think one of the reasons the film has done so well."

"It's nourishing," he added.

"Moana 2" opens in theaters Nov. 27.

