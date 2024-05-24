2 IE mobile home parks facing power shutoff after operator allegedly fails to pay electric bills

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 200 residents at two mobile home parks in the Inland Empire are facing the threat of a power cutoff, because the operator of the properties allegedly hasn't paid the electric bill in more than a year.

"We're on our own, and we're worried," said Stephen Kennedy, who has lived at Oak Glen Retreat for more than five years. "Where are we going to go?"

Oak Glen Retreat is operated by Halo Resorts, which is also responsible for operations at Fisherman's Retreat near Beaumont.

According to a notice provided by Southern California Edison to residents of both resorts, "(SCE) has been working with Halo Resorts, the owners of Oak Glen Retreat and Fisherman's Retreat, to obtain payment on past due and current electricity charges.

"As a result, power to the entire resort will be disconnected on Tuesday June 18th, 2024."

Residents at both resorts tell Eyewitness News they feel caught in the middle of a billing dispute between park management and the power company, and now they fear they'll be left in the dark in less than a month unless something is done about it.

"I love my neighbors and my community, and they're scared," said Kristin Thompson, one of about 80 residents at Oak Glen Retreat facing an uncertain future at her home.

"There's a lot of older people living in this park. For some of (them), their life is in danger, and this is going to put them in danger."

Eyewitness News has made repeated efforts to contact representatives for Halo Resorts, with limited success. We reached out by phone to Connie Hampton, listed in records as the President and General Manager of Halo Resorts, and someone claiming to be her son repeatedly hung up on us.

Residents who said they've made all their monthly rent and utility payments are questioning what the operator of the resorts has done with their money.

"They're not giving the money to Edison," said Thompson. "They're just pocketing it."

Another renter said the operator of the resort isn't providing adequate communication with them about the situation.

"It's not right when you're paying your bill, and you think they're taking care of it," said Duane Wright, a resident at Oak Glen Retreat. "I don't know what they did with the money, and all (the operators) do is hide when you try to talk with them."

A Southern California Edison spokesperson told Eyewitness News they're continuing to work with Halo Resorts to address the situation.

"We understand this situation may be difficult for Oak Glen Retreat and Fisherman's Retreat residents," said SoCal Edison spokesperson Reggie Kumar. "We've kept the power on as we have worked to find a solution with Halo Resorts. Our efforts so far have not been successful.

"We continue to work with them to resolve this matter as quickly as possible."