Monrovia woman detained after man with restraining order against him is found shot to death

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was found dead after being shot at a Monrovia home Friday night, and a woman who had a restraining order against him was detained, authorities said.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the Monrovia Police Department's dispatch center received a telephone call from the woman who said the man was at her home and armed with a knife, according to a news release.

"Officers responded immediately and discovered the male subject deceased with a gunshot wound," the police statement said. His identity was not immediately released.

A firearm was found at the scene and the woman was detained, authorities said, adding that no arrest was made.

Whether a knife was found was unclear.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Division was notified of the incident and assumed control of the investigation, the Police Department said.