Woman in coma after violent break-in at Beanie Babies mogul's Montecito mansion

MONTECITO, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was left in a coma after she was violently attacked by a stranger during a break-in at the Montecito mansion of Beanie Babies mogul Ty Warner, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the home last Wednesday and immediately rushed the woman to a hospital after she was found with "severe injuries" outside the residence, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

A massive law enforcement presence equipped with armored vehicles descended on the home as the suspect barricaded himself in an upstairs bathroom, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

"The suspect attempted to flee by climbing out of a second-story bathroom window," authorities said in the release. "He jumped to the ground where he was apprehended by deputies and a Sheriff's K9."

Russell Maxwell Phay, 42, of Henderson, Nevada, now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the home invasion and assault, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The victim was identified in a criminal complaint as L. Malek-Aslanian. The attack left her "comatose due to brain injury," the complaint stated.

The complaint alleges that Phay entered the home with the intent to burglarize it, then held Malek-Aslanian against her will and assaulted her, causing great bodily injury. The victim was "particularly vulnerable," the complaint stated.

Sheriff's officials said investigators do not "have any indication" that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Phay was charged Friday with first-degree attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, residential burglary, kidnapping, assault and resisting a peace officer, the district attorney's office said. He is additionally charged with special allegations for personally inflicting great bodily injury resulting in a coma.

Phay has pleaded not guilty to his charges. His bail has been set at $1 million.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 2. Attorney information was not immediately available.

ABC News contributed to this report.