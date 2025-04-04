After three months, eight dogs rescued from Eaton Fire are ready to find a forever home

PASADENA (KABC) -- Several dogs rescued from the Eaton Fire are healing at Pasadena Humane and hoping to find forever homes.

Seeing Valor zoom around the play yard chasing after squeaky toys, you'd never think three months ago he was rescued by emergency responders from his burning home. him and a handful of other dogs who came in during the Eaton fire have yet to find families.

"Unfortunately, some of them, from the trauma of the fire, they're really kind of scared and as much progress as we've made with them, our next step is to find them a forever home," said Kevin McManus, PR & Communications Director, Pasadena Humane.

There are eight 'fire dogs' as Pasadena humane has coined them - three in temporary foster homes - and it's been a long road to recovery. but Kevin says they still have a lot of love to give.

"You know, these dogs who have been through this traumatic event, just like us, we all need to heal. For them, a huge part of that healing is to be with a loving family," said McManus. "What they need and what would be great for them and help them heal is love and patience and time and you know, a comfy bed wouldn't hurt."

Breeds vary and ages range from one year to nine years old, so if you're thinking of adopting, but have reservations, don't worry! Officials here at Pasadena Humane say they will support you while these loving pups transition into forever homes.

"We're there every step of the way. It doesn't matter if it's 6 days, 6 months or 6 years from now, we want the adopters to know that they will always have us to rely on for any kind of support they need," said McManus.

Kevin says all adoption fees are waived for the Eaton fire dogs. to inquire about adopting one he invites you to come and visit Pasadena humane.