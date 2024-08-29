From former students to educators, Moorpark teachers share unique bond

Students can look forward to the guidance of teachers who truly understand what it means to be a part of the Moorpark community.

MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Excitement filled the air for students returning to school at Walnut Canyon Arts and Technology Magnet School in Moorpark.

"They're excited to see their teachers that they have this year and their classes and to see their friends," said parent Keri Halloran.

"Sometimes summer can be really crazy for them, so it's nice to get them back in school and help them with whatever they need," said fourth grade teacher Lindsey Mcnicol.

For teachers, Allie Domanski and Lindsey Mcnicol, it's a special moment that has come full circle, returning to the district that once shaped their educational journeys.

"We both went from Kindergarten through 12th grade. We graduated high school. We got here. I saw her and she saw me. We didn't really know each other but we just had the same lives," Mcnicol said.

Domanski teaches fifth grade and Mcnicol teaches fourth grade. However, the bond between them goes beyond their shared history as former students and now educators. The two teachers are also good friends and roommates.

"We aligned just in so many areas of teaching, it just kind of almost came naturally to just be like, 'Hey you want to move in together?' And it kind of happened quickly," Domanski said. "But just being in this community and kind of understanding what this community is and how important it is for us just made it easy for us."

As the school year unfolds, the students can look forward to not only a rich educational experience but also the guidance of teachers who truly understand what it means to be a part of the Moorpark community.

"It's super nice to have that extra eye too you know when you're wondering how you can help a student. You have someone to bounce those ideas off all the time," Mcnicol said.

"The impact I'm going to make on these kids and vice versa, the impact they're going to make on me is going to be really important. And helping their journey, just continuing to make Moorpark Unified such a positive place to learn like it was for the both of us," Domanski said.

