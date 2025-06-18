More than $1 million worth of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles stolen in Colorado semi truck break-in

More than $1 million worth of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles were stolen on Colorado's Eastern Plains.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says someone broke into a semi truck carrying the video game consoles. The theft was discovered in Bennett on June 8.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource

The driver was on his way to Texas when he reported several pallets were stolen. Nearly 3,000 Switch 2 consoles were found to be missing.

Each Switch 2 console is valued at around $500.

Investigators said they are looking for information on suspects. Anyone who might be able to help them in their investigation is asked to share a tip at 720-874-8477.