100+ former gang members with Homeboy Industries celebrate graduation

More than 100 former gang members celebrated getting their diplomas thanks to Homeboy Industries, the largest gang intervention program in the world.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As summer gets underway, more than 100 graduates are celebrating their special day.

The graduates are part of Homeboy Industries, the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world. The celebration honors the academic achievements of people impacted by the prison system.

"I feel amazing!" shared graduate David Ibarra.

"I'm 46 years old, and I thought I wouldn't do it, but I did it, I graduated," cheered Merlin Hernandez.

This year's graduating class received their high school diploma through programs like Learning Works Charter School while others received their associate's, bachelor's or master's degrees from various colleges and universities.

"I got my bachelor's in social work with a minor in criminal justice," Melissa Torres said.

For many of the graduates, the night highlighted more than caps and gowns -- it signified their resilience to make the most of second chances.

"I never thought I'd be accomplishing something like this, you know," Ibarra said.

Every graduate carries a unique story, but they are united through their shared determination to reach higher. They celebrated their success alongside their family, friends and loved ones, who provided the support system that helped push them forward. The graduates thanked those who helped them along their path.

"My wife and my kids," Ibarra said.

"For my mom and my dad, may he rest in peace," Torres said.

"My wife, my mom, my people here at Homeboys," Hernandez said. "My gente, they supported me, especially my mom."

Despite the obstacles they've been through, each person is focused on building a better life and inspiring the next generation to do the same.

"All that gang bangin' on the street ain't nothing. Just do your best. Take care of yourself. Do what I did. I graduated," Hernandez said. "Thank you, Father G, for having me here, in this program. I did it, and I'm going to do it all the way."

The ceremony marked the beginning of a brighter future for the graduates and those they hold dear.

"Sky's the limit from here though you know," Ibarra cheered.