More crossover SUV models adding 'off road' additions with rugged capability and style

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rogue is a familiar SUV model name from Nissan. Now, there's a new version of the compact Rogue, the Rock Creek. Extra off-road ability compared to the regular Rogue, and the ability to stand out from the others on the market.

"SUVs are everywhere, so just being 'an SUV' doesn't really cut it," said Karl Brauer, senior analyst with iSeeCars.com. "You need to be in a rock-capable, rock-crawling SUV, or at least one that looks like it."

For the Rogue Rock Creek, all-terrain tires promise more grip off the pavement, and there's hill descent control for the all-wheel drive system. Other Rogues with all-wheel drive don't have that feature. There are also distinctive visual cues to make it stand out, plus a burly roof rack that adds functionality. The vehicle comes with lots of standard equipment in addition to the off-road components, and carries a base price of $37,030, including shipping.

This is now the second Rock Creek model from Nissan. They started offering the upgrade on the larger Pathfinder a while back, and that one even has additional ground clearance thanks to a slightly lifted suspension.

Subaru was first to the party, bringing out a Wilderness edition of the Outback. They now offer two other Wilderness models as well, the Crosstrek Wilderness and Forester Wilderness.

TRD has been Toyota's legendary off-road sub-brand for a long time, and the very popular RAV-4 is available with the TRD treatment.

Ford has announced that the 2025 Bronco Sport will get some upgrades, including an optional Sasquatch package for some of the off-road ruggedness that that the bigger Bronco enjoys

There's a bit of a hidden reason these compacts can now better tackle the rough stuff. Tougher structures due to safety standards.

"The truth is they're probably more capable due to their more stiff foundation than a lot of official off-road SUVs from 16-20 years ago. You've ended up with cute utes that have to be more capable in the crash test world, and that kind of make them more capable in the off road world too," said Brauer.

This trend isn't limited to the small ones. Ford's largest SUV, the Expedition, is available as a Timberline model - same principal in a much bigger vehicle.

Creating a new sub-brand, like Nissan has done with Rock Creek, is a way to give some SUV models additional appeal, without a lot of additional investment.

"It costs relatively little to throw on a set of all-terrain tires and extra body cladding and say, 'Hey, this our off-road version. Yeah, you've got to pay a couple thousand more, but now you can go off road,'" noted Brauer.

Extra off-road prowess for those who will use it, and an off-road visual vibe for people who may never actually leave the pavement.