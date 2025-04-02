Investigation underway after mother and daughter shot to death in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother and daughter were both shot to death in Compton, prompting a homicide investigation.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday near Caldwell Street and Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived, they found one woman lying in the street and the other inside a nearby car. Both had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the women were in a car stopped at a traffic light when someone in another vehicle pulled up and opened fire.

The victims have only been identified as a 45-year-old mother and her 22-year-old daughter. Their names were not released.

A description of the suspect was not available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.