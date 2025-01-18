Mother dog carries her unconscious, hypothermic puppy to clinic

The dog arrived at the door of the veterinary clinic clutching her still puppy in her mouth.

The dog arrived at the door of the veterinary clinic clutching her still puppy in her mouth.

The dog arrived at the door of the veterinary clinic clutching her still puppy in her mouth.

The dog arrived at the door of the veterinary clinic clutching her still puppy in her mouth.

ISTANBUL (KABC) -- Footage captures the moment a mother dog in Turkey helped save her unconscious, hypothermic puppy by carrying the pup to a veterinary clinic.

The female dog arrived at the door of the Beylikduzu Alfa Veterinary Clinic clutching her still puppy in her mouth, video shows.

The mother dog waited by her puppy's side as veterinarians provided treatment and warmed up the pup.

The puppy was successfully revived, joining his surviving brother from a litter of six.

Both puppies, now under the clinic's care, are improving along with their mom.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.