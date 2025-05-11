Mother's Day shoppers flood California Flower Mall in Downtown LA

If you're shopping for mom, get ready to pay a little extra due to tariffs implemented by the Trump administration.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The scent of celebration is filling the air at the California Flower Mall on Sunday as shoppers pick out the perfect petals for Mother's Day.

The mall in downtown Los Angeles has been open around the clock since 4:30 a.m. Saturday to meet the demand.

About 80% of the cut flowers imported to the U.S. come from Colombia, Ecuador, and Canada -- all countries under new tariffs from the Trump administration. With added tariff costs, fewer shipments are arriving, making flower supplies unpredictable.

However, at the California Flower Mall, vendors say they are trying to give customers the best deal possible with wholesale pricing.