Popular Mount Baldy hiking trails will remain closed until December 2025 due to Bridge Fire damage

Some of Mount Baldy's popular trails like the Baldy Bowl and Devil's Backbone will remain closed until December 2025 due to Bridge Fire damage.

Some of Mount Baldy's popular trails like the Baldy Bowl and Devil's Backbone will remain closed until December 2025 due to Bridge Fire damage.

Some of Mount Baldy's popular trails like the Baldy Bowl and Devil's Backbone will remain closed until December 2025 due to Bridge Fire damage.

Some of Mount Baldy's popular trails like the Baldy Bowl and Devil's Backbone will remain closed until December 2025 due to Bridge Fire damage.

MNT. BALDY, Calif (KABC) -- Mount Baldy's trails and stunning vistas have long drawn hikers seeking adventure or looking to escape the city below.

But now, popular trails like the Baldy Bowl and Devil's Backbone are off-limits and closed for at least a year due to damage from the Bridge Fire.

"A little disappointed because I have never done that hike before and it goes to the top of Baldy," said Jake Bourque of Claremont.

Bourque and his dog Levi enjoyed a morning hike on Wednesday in Ice House Canyon, but he had hoped to tackle the tougher trek to Baldy's summit at a later date.

He, like many hikers, are learning about the closure from signs posted trailheads.

"So, it affected a lot of areas. You can see it is all burnt out there and I guess it just causes some safety issues," said Sam Hall of Upland.

The U.S. Forest Service says unstable terrain, dead trees and landslide risks make the area dangerous. In the notice, it states: "These areas will be closed for public safety and to facilitate recovery of the natural resources and landscape affected by this wildfire."

"A friend I have who hikes a lot more than I do, disagrees with it. He thinks it is a little strict for how long they are closing Mount Baldy's peek because they are closing it for a year," said Hall.

Some hikers are ignoring the closure altogether -- AIR7 spotted several trekking along the off-limits Devil's Backbone Trail, possibly unaware they're risking fines of up to $5,000 and six months in jail.

"I understand why they would close it down, but it kind of sucks though," Isaiah Molinar of Montclair.

While the trails in the closure area will be off limits until December 2025, Mount Baldy Ski Resort will remain open. The ski resort received a variance from the Forest Service to continue operating. Its facilities and surrounding area were unaffected by the fire.