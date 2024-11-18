'Mufasa: The Lion King' tickets now on sale

The film will be in theaters December 20

The stars of "Mufasa: The Lion King" reflect on the lion and the legacy as tickets for the film, in theaters Dec. 20, go on sale.

Tickets are now on sale for "Mufasa: The Lion King."

The film, directed by Barry Jenkins, tells the story of an orphan who would one day become the King of the Pride Lands. It stars Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka/Scar), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), KagisoLediga(Young Rafiki), Preston Nyman (Zazu), Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros), Thandiwe Newton (Eshe), Anika Noni Rose (Afia), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Donald Glover (Simba), Blue Ivy Carter (Kiara), Braelyn Rankins (Young Mufasa), TheoSomolu (Young Taka) and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala).

New character posters for "Mufasa: The Lion King" Disney

In an all-new look at the film, seen above, cast members reflect on the Lion King legacy and Barry Jenkins' place in it.

"Given the place that Lion King holds within the culture, I think Barry and the work he's made, it just only makes sense," Aaron Pierre said.

"Barry's incredibly talented and really tried to do something different," Seth Rogen added.

Billy Eichner agreed. "Yeah. This one feels even more like an action-adventure."

"Barry has such a singular taste when it comes to creating an experience," said Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Jenkins called this the cast of his dreams and said he can't wait for audiences to see the story they've created collectively.

"Mufasa is this character that we all know and love. And now we get to peel back the layers and really tell the story of how Mufasa came to be the king, and how he became brothers with the character we will ultimately come to know as Scar."

"Mufasa: The Lion King" is in theaters December 20.

